Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said medical surveillance teams having necessary equipment would be deputed to Moreh, Jiribam and Behiang (Churachandpur district) to medically examine the people, who are entering the State, in view of spread of Japanese Encephalitis, Dengue, Swine Flu and other vector-borne diseases in the State.

Speaking on the sidelines of inspection of the National Sports University site at Koutruk today, Singh said a high level review meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat last night.

He added that an efficient team of doctors and paramedics led by senior officers of the State Health Services and the AYUSH Department had rushed to Churachandpur to contain the situation arising out of the reported spread of an ‘unknown disease’ at Henglep subdivision. The Chief Minister further stated that a sum of Rs 1 lakh had been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Hill Area Committee chairman and Henglep AC MLA TT Haokip to help the affected villagers. – With IANS inputs