



The Chief Minister, who had a coordination meeting with the Government officials and Panchayat leaders of Tawang district on Saturday, observed that the benefits of several welfare schemes are not percolating down to the grassroots due to ‘bureaucratic issues’.

Khandu said since he became the Chief Minister, the State Government has done whatever the Government employees had demanded for – from implementing the 7th Pay Commission recommendations to enhancing their retirement age to 60 years.

He also said the State Government had agreed on several benefits for Government employees. The Chief Minister said he expects output from the employees. “I work for 15-20 hours a day and I expect our employees to work at least 8-9 hours a day for the welfare of the people,” Khandu added.