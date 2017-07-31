



“We have served notices to 257 families to acquire 66 acres of land for the rail project and the land would be handed over to the Railways by August end”, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Milind Ramteke told reporters.

He said the Central Government has already released Rs 97.63 crore to acquire the land.

The process of laying the 15 km long railway tracks to connect Agartala with Akhaura in Bangladesh will be completed in two and half years time after laying of tracks begins.

Out of the 15 km track, 5 km would be on the Indian side and the rest would be on the Bangladesh side.

Ramteke said the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is the nodal agency for implementation of the project on the Indian side.

The Bangladesh Government has also started acquiring around 70 acres of land for the project, the NFR officials said.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and his Bangladesh counterpart Majibul Haque had jointly laid the foundation stone here on July 31 last year.

A flyover of 3.7 km would be constructed on the Indian side to save cultivable lands and the entire project cost would be borne by the Government.

The Agartala-Akhaura railway route would connect Indian Railways with Bangladesh Railways, which would improve connectivity and boost trade between the two countries. – PTI