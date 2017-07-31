The CME programme was inaugurated by Dr J Sarma, Vice-Principal of the Gauhati Medical College (GMC), while the keynote address was delivered by Professor Kunja Lal Talukdar, HoD, Anatomy, a press release stated.

Talukdar in his speech stressed the need of conducting clinical research.

Professor I Ali, HoD, GM C, Emergency Medicine, recalled the contributions of Dr Kalam.

Professor Dr BK Duara delivered a lecture on ethical issues in bio-medical research.

Dr Kailash Bhattacharyya, H oD, Biochemistry, gave a lecture on ‘Small Group Teaching in Medical Education Technology’. Dr Himamoni Deka, Assistant Professor, Anatomy, delivered a lecture on ‘Research Awareness amongst Medical Students’. “Student orientation for research helps in in-depth knowledge acquisition”, she said. She stressed the need of research on prevalent medical problems.

Dr Malabika Barman, Assistant Professor, Biochemistry, delivered a lecture on ‘Importance of soft skills in medical education.’ The students also offered floral tributes to the former President of India.