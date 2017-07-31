GUWAHATI, July 30 - Rich tributes were paid to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam by the teachers and the students of the Gauhati Medical College (GMC) on the occasion of his 2nd death anniversary. In this connection a day-long CME programme was organised at the GMC campus recently.
The CME programme was inaugurated by Dr J Sarma, Vice-Principal of the Gauhati Medical College (GMC), while the keynote address was delivered by Professor Kunja Lal Talukdar, HoD, Anatomy, a press release stated.
Talukdar in his speech stressed the need of conducting clinical research.
Professor I Ali, HoD, GM C, Emergency Medicine, recalled the contributions of Dr Kalam.
Professor Dr BK Duara delivered a lecture on ethical issues in bio-medical research.
Dr Kailash Bhattacharyya, H oD, Biochemistry, gave a lecture on ‘Small Group Teaching in Medical Education Technology’. Dr Himamoni Deka, Assistant Professor, Anatomy, delivered a lecture on ‘Research Awareness amongst Medical Students’. “Student orientation for research helps in in-depth knowledge acquisition”, she said. She stressed the need of research on prevalent medical problems.
Dr Malabika Barman, Assistant Professor, Biochemistry, delivered a lecture on ‘Importance of soft skills in medical education.’ The students also offered floral tributes to the former President of India.