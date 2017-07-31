In her complaint, Renu Rabha alleged that Kusumbar Baruah and her son Khatu Baruah killed her duck after it entered their compound on Thursday. The carcass of the duck was recovered from Baruah’s compound, she said.

Both families had a brawl over the issue. Later, on Friday Rabha lodged an FIR at the Noonmati police station.

A case (No.475/17) has been registered by police under Sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle)/294 (obscene act to annoy others)/506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 of IPC.

Noonmati ACP Purabi Mazumdar told The Assam Tribune said the accused – the woman and son – were called to the police station and examined.

The dead bird has been sent to the government veterinary college for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, she said. “Once the post-mortem reveals the cause of death, we will be able to further the investigation,” the ACP said.