



The primary aim of the jackfruit festival is to make the prospective farmers and entrepreneurs aware of entrepreneurial opportunities provided by the jackfruit, which is found in abundance in the North East.

The festival will include workshops, seminars, lectures and presentations by experts from the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, and demonstrations by leading entrepreneurs from Kerala and Bengaluru.

The festival will showcase various value-added products that can be prepared from jackfruits. The festival will also include an exhibition-cum-sale of raw jackfruits and processed value-added products, competitions like display of the biggest jackfruits, lifting the biggest jackfruit and the fastest peeler of jackfruit, etc,, besides the method of peeling jackfruit.