The six-member subcommittee on defence, headed by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, is looking into the long-pending non-compliance of certain aspects of the CAG report on the Bofors guns deal.

The PAC strongly objected to the ministry’s suggestion that certain paragraphs of the CAG report may be dropped as some files related to it are missing, according to the minutes of the panel’s meeting. According to the minutes of the meeting, top defence ministry officials agreed that the ministry will share all the required details with the PAC. – PTI