Highly placed security sources told The Assam Tribune that so far India has been maintaining a tough stand on the Doka-La face-off and such a stand must be maintained in the interest of the country. If the Chinese manage to gain full control over the Doka-La plateau, the neighbouring country would be able to move in their long range artillery in that area to gain major advantage over India. If China gains full control over the Doka-La plateau, the Siliguri corridor connecting the North East region with the rest of India will come under the firing range of the long range artillery of China, which will pose a major security threat to India. “China does not need to physically cut off the North East from the rest of India. But the mere fact that the narrow corridor is under the firing range of the long range artillery of China will give a major psychological advantage to the neighbouring country,” sources pointed out.

Sources pointed out that China has already been playing a psychological war over the recent stand off and is using its Government controlled media to good effect. If China manages to gain control over the Doka-La plateau, it will be able to use the state controlled media to create fear psychosis in the minds of the people, particularly in the North East region, sources pointed out. Sources said that of late, instead of making official statements, China has been using the state controlled media cleverly and there is need for India to negate such efforts.

Clarifying General Rawat’s statement that the Indian Armed forces are ready to face a two and half front war in case of any eventuality, sources said that the forces are now much better prepared to defend the territories of the country. Divulging what the General meant by “two and half front war”, sources pointed out that in case of any trouble along the international border with China, there is every possibility that Pakistan would try to take advantage of the situation by creating trouble in the western sector. The other half front is that the possibility of the militant groups of the North East and the Naxal groups trying to step up their activities also cannot be ruled out.

Sources said that during the Kargil war, there was a major face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the eastern sector ahead of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh as the Chinese troops tried to intrude into Indian territory. The move was obviously to keep the Indian Army busy in the area so that troops from the North East part of the country cannot be moved to the western sector. But the Indian troops held firm and the Chinese finally went back. China can always expect such a kind of help from Pakistan. Moreover, it is a known fact that militants from the North East are receiving help from the Chinese and senior leaders of the outfits are living in Yunan province. This would not have been possible without the knowledge of the Chinese authorities and if trouble breaks out in any part of the international border, the ultras would definitely try to step up their activities, which can be termed as a half front of war. But India is fully prepared for two and half front of war, sources added.

Sources further said that the people of North East should not be apprehensive as 1962 would never be repeated. During the 1962 war, the Army was not at all prepared and the 4 Corps came up only during the war and it was not prepared for a battle. Now, in addition to the 4 Corps, India also has the 3 Crops based in Dimapur, 33 Corps in North Bengal and a strike Corps under the Eastern Command, while, the capabilities of the Air Force also increased manifold. “India is not war mongering but our forces are fully capable to defending our territory,” sources added.