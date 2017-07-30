Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India here on Friday afternoon, Bora accused Sarbananda Sonowal government of turning a blind eye to the happenings and alleged that volunteers of Durga Vahini and Bajrang Dal, both associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been undergoing arms training in the State. “We have demanded that proper action should be taken against the two organisations for indulging in such unlawful activities,” Bora said.

In this connection, Bora played an audio visual recording of the training session of the armed cadres to prove his point. “What is the motive behind imparting arms training to its cadres? We fear that they might take action against the Congress members,” Bora said.

Meanwhile, Bora alleged that the State government has totally failed to make advance arrangements for the flood season. He said that the State government could have prevented the misery of the people had it taken measures in advance. The State government did not make contingency plan and the Chief Minister’s Office did not give proper directions. There was no coordination among the various departments and the result was chaos, he alleged.

No relief camp was opened during the crisis period, with the first camp being opened by July 13, he further alleged. He alleged that not a single rupee has been given by the Centre in 2015-2016 on account of flood.