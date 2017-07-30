The traders’ body on Friday staged a demonstration at Chowkidinghee intersection here to register its protest against levying GST on the indigenous handloom products. They later submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner.

The traders’ body said that due to the imposition of the GST on pat silk, toss silk, cotton thread, wool, bonok, guna etc., petty handloom units in Assam were suffering and many are on the verge of closure.

“If the GST is imposed on the handloom products about 20 lakh population will be deprived of livelihood,” the organisation said in the memorandum.