JE claims 3 lives in Nalbari

Correspondent

NALBARI, July 29 - Japanese Encephalitis has claimed three lives in Nalbari district and over 39 more people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The people who died of Japanese Encephalitis are Kripa Kalita (68) of Bidyapur, Sanmai Talukdar (70) of Bausi Udayapur, and Raju Ahmed (12) of Jaymangla of the district. The Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Chittaranjan Pathak said that the Health department carried out blood sample tests of the people and found confirmed Japanese Encephalitis in many cases. The joint director further added that the department has arranged fogging in various villages of the district and sprayed DDT in different villages to prevent outbreak of the disease.