The project involved protection works of 6,000 metres in between Bortilla to Sholmari village and execution of earth work for strengthening of the existing embankment for 7,280 metres with erection of PSC porcupine at Biswanath Ghat.

However, the abovementioned project still remains incomplete.

Local people alleged that due to negligence by the Water Resource Department, erosion caused by the Brahmaputra has washed away around 25 metres of the dyke during the last two days. Solmari village has been the most affected, they claimed. It has been apprehended that the main dyke would be washed away very soon if river bank erosion goes on unabated at the present pace.

Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur visited the severely erosion-affected areas recently and took stock of the overall situation. He also instructed the officials concerned to do the needful at the earliest possible on a war footing so as to save the area from further erosion.