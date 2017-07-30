“HCA is very proud that Mithali Raj was able to lead the team well. Under very adverse circumstances they have been able to reach the finals (of ICC Women’s World Cup),” said G Vivekanand, the association’s president, here today.

While the Railways, her employer, was going to felicitate her, Mithali had agreed to make time for HCA function later, he said.

The Telangana government yesterday announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore and a house plot for Mithali Raj.

Vivekananda also informed that the prestigious Moin-ud-Dowla tournament would be organised this year as well, with an expected participation of eight to ten teams.

The tournament, with 50-over one-day format, is likely to start on August 22, Vivekanand said. – PTI