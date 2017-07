Udit Gogoi Udit Gogoi

After winning boys U-16 singles title yesterday, Udit captured the boys U-14 singles title on the concluding day of the championship at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal here today.

In the boys U-14 final Udit rallied to down Nikhil Niranjan of Karnataka 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 in a gruelling three-setter.