“They had brought the timber from Baija Reserve Forest in East Garo Hills,” said Chongkim B Sangma, Forest Ranger, Territorial division, West Garo Hills, who led the raid.

All the accused are from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills and have been identified as repeat offenders. Senior Forest officials say that timber smuggling from different parts of Garo Hills was going on and attempts to check them has failed due to lack of manpower.