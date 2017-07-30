On being tipped off that a drug peddler is going to deliver a consignment of brown sugar at Diyun market, a police team rushed to the spot on Thursday. The suspect namely Kakan Chandra Chakma was searched and nine packets of pink coloured powder suspected to be brown sugar weighing 44.10 gm recovered from his possession.

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of NDPS Act and the accused arrested. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had purchased the drugs from Innao area. The accused on Friday led the police to a hut on the outskirt of Innao. The search of the hut led to recovery two packets of suspected brown sugar, weighing 168.78 gm.

Fire mishap averted: A major fire incident was averted by the timely intervention of Assam Rifles jawans posted at Changlang on Saturday. Around 11 am, the wooden house of a local man caught fire. On being alerted, an AR quick reaction team quickly doused the flames thus averting a possible disaster.