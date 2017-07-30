On getting ‘disturbing’ news of the apprehended women, a team of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) along with Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Itanagar Capital Complex and Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) members today visited Itanagar Women Police Station and did preliminary enquiry with the apprehended girls.

A press release from APSCW said that during the preliminary enquiry with 11 apprehended girls, it was found that they were running their sex-trade racket in various hotels in the Capital Complex. The APSCW also came across the ‘distressing’ fact that they were involved due to their weak economic background, broken families and weak parenting.

The Women’s Commission, which did counselling to the girls at the police lock-up. It appealed the district administration and the police to conduct surprise raids on the hotels and book them under appropriate sections of the law.