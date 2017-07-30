So far, 41 villagers including 25 children below 12 years from Najang village have been shifted to Churachandpur district hospital, about 65 km from here on Thursday for treatment. About 80 other sick persons from six surrounding villages are also being shifted to hospital.

The two trucks engaged for transporting the sick villagers were stuck due to rains. They are likely to be moved today once the rain subsides.

The Health department on receiving reports about the outbreak striking Najang for the second time in a month has decided to shift the villagers, said district Chief Medical Officer Dr Kim Simte.

Doctors attending the patients at the district headquarters said they would not speculate on what may be the cause of the disease until they have a laboratory confirmation. The blood samples of the patients have been sent for testing.

Raising the suffering of the villagers during zero hour in the ongoing Assembly session, Henglep MLA TT Haokip, who is also chairman of Hills Areas Committee of State Assembly drew attention of the State Government to the outbreak.

The ailing villagers, including children, had to switch vehicles at four locations and endured an eight-km walk, to cover about 80 km to the district headquarters, according to the MLA.