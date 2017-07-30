The 36 MLAs, however, maintained that their intention was never to break away from the NPF party.

Condemning what it called the “autocratic and dictatorial functioning” of NPF president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu, the 36 legislators, in a joint statement, reminded that in the 2013 general election the NPF won 38 seats which constituted an absolute majority in the Assembly.

This was one of the resolutions adopted at NPF Legislature Party meeting held at State Banquet Hall on July 24. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

They said Zeliang was forced to step down owing to public pressure and Liezietsu installed as Chief Minister even though he was not an elected member. They pointed out that even though Zeliang resigned as CM, he had not resigned as leader of DAN Legislature Party.

Condemning the autocratic functioning of NPF president under whose direction 10 MLAs were suspended and 20 MLAs expelled, the 36 MLAs further pointed out that there was no warning or show cause notice served to those MLAs prior to the action taken. They said the act was “purely arbitrary” and was not in line with the constitution of the NPF.

Therefore, the 36 MLAs cautioned that the “highly questionable acts” of Liezietsu will not be tolerated anymore and appropriate action would be initiated against him as deemed fit.

Meanwhile, senior advocate of Supreme Court and former Attorney General Soli J Sorabjee has opined that Nagaland Speaker has no legal competence to confirm the appointment of Zeliang’s claim of being appointed chief whip of NPF party.

According to reports, Sorabjee gave his opinion in a written text in response to request from NPF Central spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon regarding the matter of appointment of party whip in the State Assembly.

Sorabjee opined that since the MLAs were members of NPF, “they are bound to abide by the constitution of the Party.” Sorabjee pointed out that it is the political party and not the legislature party, that appoints the Whip.

He said only NPF party would be competent to appoint its whip for issuing directions to its legislators. In this regard, he said all NPF members, including the NPF Legislature Party, are bound by the directions issued by Kiyanilie Peseyie, the whip appointed by the party.

He said, “the legislators who defied the Chief Whip’s direction and voted in favour of Zeliang are liable to be disqualified.”