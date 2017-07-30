



Khandu, who visited the newly established government college at Tawang, which began its classes from July 25 last for its first academic session, said the job regularisation of SSA teachers was a burning problem as many of these teachers had served more than 10 years of service and many on the verge of crossing their age limit to apply for job in government sectors.

The Chief Minister said the Education department had also been instructed to fill up the vacancy for teachers created in schools and colleges due to the upgradation, an official release said. – PTI