School Principal Fr Sebastian Mathew, SDB, introduced Fr Jerry to the participants (teachers) on the morning of the opening day and the orientation programme started soon after.

The enriching and innovative programme modules, mostly based on Patron Saint John Bosco’s way of teaching, were made more interesting by Fr Jerry’s witty and frank style of conducting it. According to him, the main purpose of him conducting it for the school teachers at Panbazar was, “As Don Bosco teachers, it is important to connect with the ‘person’ of the student”, with an obvious reference to St John Bosco’s methodology of getting into the heart of the child. He also quoted Don Bosco’s famous quote, “It is enough for you to be young for me to love you”, and also his vision of “Good Christians, honest citizens.”

The teachers were also enlightened on the Psycho-Social Theory (1959) of German-born American developmental psychologist and psychoanalyst Erik Erikson. The school’s English teacher Sarmistha Deb offered the vote of thanks.