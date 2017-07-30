Governor’s contribution for flood victims

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 29 - Governor Banwarilal Purohit has contributed his one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in aid of the flood-affected people of the State. AEI flood relief: All the staff of the Assam Engineering Institute (AEI), including its Principal AC Kalita, have offered a day’s salary for helping the people affected by the current wave of floods in the State. The amount was handed over to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday.