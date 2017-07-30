The session was chaired by Swapnanil Baruah, former commissioner and secretary to the Govt of Assam. Jayanta Malla Baruah, Chairperson ATDC; Pradip Hazarika, MLA Amguri; Manoj Kr Das, Director IIE; senior journalist Samudra Gupta Kashyap; officials from State and Central governments and entrepreneurs associated with the tourism sector.

The objective of the workshop was to foster awareness amongst the local youth about home stay tourism, entrepreneurial prospects of tourism, government policies and support system, different areas where they can venture out, awareness among the locals about bank and other financial institutional support, scope of improvement and areas they can focus and financial implications to be handled, etc.

The Government of Assam has been emphasising promotion of home stay tourism over the last few years in view of the increasing number of tourists coming to the State. The basic idea behind promoting home stay is to promote tourism to places where accommodation of hotels and lodges is not sufficient to cater to the tourists during the overcrowded season time, and thus generate livelihood for the rural youths.

The panellists forwarded their valuable inputs and suggestions to carry forward home stay tourism as a business venture to generate rural employment. Suggestions were made to IIE, Guwahati to take up the venture by providing training, handholding support for branding, financial linkages, tips on quality control, security measure etc., to prospective entrepreneurs.

The event also highlighted that tourism in Assam has to be developed and tagged as the next big thing with the endorsement and power of marketing to throw light upon the places of attractions in the State and entice as many tourists to come and explore its spectacular beauty.

The panellists also felt that amalgamation of tradition and professionalism is important for the entrepreneurs to make home stay tourism a success.