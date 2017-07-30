Addressing a group of citizens here today, Choudhury said that in view of the prevailing atmosphere of despair and intolerance created and exacerbated by forces inimical to communal harmony, all religious heads, social workers, human rights activists, intellectuals, faith leaders etc., should attend tomorrow’s convention and raise their voice in unison against violence, injustice and excesses.

“We urge the people to express their solidarity with the decision to be taken at the convention to create a better and cordial atmosphere in the country,” he said.

The general secretary of the State unit of All India Milli Council, Inam Uddin Ahmed, urged conscious citizens to respond to the Council’s call for expressing solidarity to protect the Constitution and create awareness among countrymen about the lurking danger to the Constitution.