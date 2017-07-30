Officials of the Labour Department assured the AASAA delegation that the tea garden workers would not be paid below the minimum wage after the next round of wage negotiation.

The delegation, led by its president Stephen Lakra and general secretary Deban Urang, said that the three-year wage agreement will expire in December and a new wage agreement will come into force.

The government also assured the delegation that tea garden workers will be allotted a plot of one kotha and five lechas each.

The Labour Minister also agreed to hold a tripartite talk on the issue of granting Scheduled Tribes status to the Adivasis.