The GMC also asked the people illegally occupying 33 dwelling units to vacate the flats immediately.

It may be mentioned that the seven buildings with 352 dwelling units were constructed at Fatasil Ambari in 2012-13 to accommodate the urban poor, including Grade IV employees of the GMC.

As per the norms, after allotment of the dwelling units, the power connection was to be acquired individually by the occupants. Initially, the GMC had decided to bear the cost of power supply till individual connections were taken by the residents.

“However, taking advantage of the lackadaisical approach of the previous regime, the occupants did not acquire individual power connection. As a result, the GMC has been paying the electricity bills of the residents for the past several years,” Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania said. This cost the GMC a monthly expenditure of Rs 1.5 lakh.

“The connection can be taken from the ASEB by showing the allotment certificate. This will also help us get rid of the illegal occupants of 33 dwelling units, who do not have allotment certificates,” he added.