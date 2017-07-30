



Stressing the need to be watchful about the quality of education in the institutions, he said that it must be ensured that the universities stick to the prescribed norms of operation.

Highlighting the role of media in the process of society building, the event also underscored the progress made by USTM in various curricular and co-curricular activities, apart from several innovative steps to help poor and meritorious students.

For their role in giving legitimacy to people’s voices through news media, several media persons were felicitated on the occasion. Prizes of the second edition of the North East college magazine competition were also distributed during the event.

The media personalities felicitated at the event were Nitumoni Saikia (editor-in-chief, Pratidin Times), Prasanta Rajguru (executive editor, Amar Axom), Chaya Moni Bhuyan (political editor, News Live), Nasreen Habib (editor, Eclectic), Mamata Mishra (staff reporter, The Assam Tribune), Snigdha Sikha Borah (DY365), Bireshwar Das (Dainik Jugasankha) and Emilo Konyak (correspondent, Nagaland Post).

Senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar, in a talk on the rise of new media, highlighted the growing role of android media, specially among the younger generation. “With technology becoming an inseparable part of our lives, the print and electronic media cannot afford to operate in a conventional manner for long. Sooner the regional media adopts to the new trend of being mobile friendly, better for its survival,” he added.

Executive editor of The Assam Tribune PJ Barua spoke on the topic ‘Print media and rural population.’ In his speech he said, “Ironically, today the issues of rural areas are not getting adequate coverage in the media. Though the vernacular dailies to some extent pay attention to such issues, a lot more is needed to be done on this front.”

The event was chaired by eminent academician Professor NK Chaudhury. Dhiraj Bora, Vice Chancellor, Assam Science and Technology University and Prof Amarjyoti Choudhury also spoke on the occasion. USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said, “We strongly feel that journalists play a very important role in bringing about a change in society.”

In the college magazine competition, the first three prizes under the best magazine category were bagged by Alochani by Digboi College, Jabian by JB College and Lakhimpur Girls’ College Magazine by Lakhimpur Girls’ College. Cottonian by Cotton College was adjudged the best in the cover category.