



The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat has submitted a formal note to the State government requesting for steps to release the amount.

DFO Rohini Saikia told this newspaper that if the amount is immediately released, the repaired infrastructure, including the tourist roads, will help the authorities in managing the park affairs in a better way.

The DFO stated that the park would require an amount of Rs 63 lakh for the repair of the 63-km central path-cum-tourist road, while it will require an amount of Rs 80.10 lakh for the repair of the patrolling path and an amount of Rs 53 lakh for the repair of the fair weather road.

For the construction of the totally damaged five camps, the park authorities will require an amount of Rs 78.75 lakh, while for the repair of the 130 other camps an amount of Rs 1.30 crore would be required, said the DFO.

For the repair of the 13 wooden bridges, the park authorities will require Rs 26 lakh and for the repair of the approaches to these bridges an amount of Rs 3.25 lakh would be required. For the repair of the 18 culvert approaches an amount of Rs 1.80 lakh would be required, while for the repair of the 31 temporary small wooden bridges and amount of Rs 3.10 lakh would be required, said the DFO.

An amount of Rs 8 lakh would be required for installing 80 tube wells for the benefit of its staff.

Under the habitat management head, the park will require an amount of Rs 18 lakh for the repair of 36 water retention bunds, while for the repair of the 40 highlands the park will require an amount of Rs 2.70 crore, said the DFO.