In his address, Bora observed that Assam has a glorious tradition of making masks and he called upon the younger generation to maintain it. Artist, sculptor Ashwini Sharma chaired the inaugural function.

Satradhikar Krishna Goswami while attending the concluding function praised Kolong Kala Kendra for arranging a workshop on a traditional topic. Gakul Chetri, president of the host institution presided over the function.

Among the participants, Pawan Kumar Bora and Manik Bora shared their opinion. Pinku Sharma, Chittaranjan Bora and Bubu Bora were the resource persons in the workshop.