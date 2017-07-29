The programme began with flag hoisting by Gauri Amsi, president, ATWA followed by smriti tarpan by Lakhita Pator. The main programme was held at the conference hall of Morigaon District Tribal Sangha where as many as 500 women delegates from different districts of the State took part. In the open session, two factions of the ATWA formally merged into one organisation vide a resolution.

The open meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Lakhita Pator, former president of ATWA. Addressing the gathering, Rimal Amsi, president, Tribal Youth League said that the economic emancipation of Tiwa women is the need of the hour while women play a vital role in the poor rural tribal families of Assam. He said that illiteracy in the tribal areas is the curse and the tribal women must be educated for all-round development of the society. Amsi said that for self-establishment of the Tiwa women, a crusade against illiteracy, superstition etc., is the sine qua non and for that ATWA must play its role.

The meeting was addressed by Dipen Mosrong, president, All Tiwa Students’ Union, Anil Phamjong of the Tiwa Protection Society. In the meeting, a resolution was adopted to work for development of Tiwa language, culture and the all-round development of the Tiwa society. For the uplift of the Tiwa women, the meeting took a resolution to seek appropriate steps from the Tiwa Autonomous Council. In another resolution, the meeting resolved to finalise the unification of the two factions of the ATWA on August 13 next at Jagiroad.