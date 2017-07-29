Formed for nurturing scientific temper among the people, especially young children since its inception in 2001, Akash started science and environment education programme from 2015 among the children of the class IV to class VIII by imparting primary and fundamental knowledge of day-to-day science providing scope for 100 + science experiments through learning by doing.

Akash has already trained five batches of 40 children in each batch on Sundays from 10 am to 12 noon and has produced nearly 200 child scientists in the last 5 years. The function was organised to award certificates to the outgoing students and the new batch which will start from August next.

While Ripunjay Bordoloi, secretary Akash explained the objectives, Prof Dhaneswar Borah inaugurated the programme and Kshiradhar Baruah, president, Akash presided over the function in the presence of a large number of child scientists and their guardians.