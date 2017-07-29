This year, exams can be conducted till August 20 and the school registrations are open till July 30, which can be done on its website www.equanimityolympiad.in.

Coordinator of the Olympiad, who is also the Olympiad Coordinator for the entire North-east, Monica Malhotra told The Assam Tribune that last year, 12,060 students of 66 schools from various districts of Assam participated in the Olympiad.

This year, 107 schools with over 22,000 students have been registered in Assam. In addition, the exam can be conducted in the Assamese language beside English, Hindi and Punjabi. The Satyug Darshan Trust, the organisers, is not charging any fee from students and schools for the exam,” she added.

The trust had conducted its second International Equanimity Olympiad in which over ten lakh students participated.

There were three modules of the Olympiad exam. Under module 1, exams were organised for students in the classrooms of their schools. Students from Class 9 to 12 had participated in the exam without any discrimination on the basis of education board, sex, religion, caste and domicile.

More than ten lakh students from 2,648 schools had participated in the exam from 20 States, one Union Territory and one international school of Oman.