On his recent visit to the district headquarters, the minister interacted with the officials of the department and reviewed the works at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Dhubri where he admitted that the beneficiary’s list under the National Food Security Act, in the district is faulty.

While stating that the list in the district has not included names of many legal beneficiaries, the minister asked the officials to prepare a new list of beneficiaries with utmost care within two months. He asked the officers of the department to include the names of only those beneficiaries who are poor and whose annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh.

The minister also urged people with income of more than Rs 1 lakh per year, to voluntarily take their names out of the beneficiary’s list and stop taking benefits with their ration cards. It was also warned by Daimary that if any faulty beneficiary is found taking advantage of the food security schemes, then strict actions would be taken against them.

Daimary also asked Deputy Commissioner, Dhiraj Chaudhary to block the salary of all the government employees who are taking advantage of the Act by using their ration cards.

Daimary also asked the officials to immediately bring out a fresh list of legal beneficiaries with their phone numbers and bank accounts.

“Such details will be required to avoid faulty beneficiaries in the future and to notify the beneficiaries with the help of SMS,” said Daimary and added that very soon provisions for home delivery through e-rickshaws under the Public Distribution System will made as soon as the new list of beneficiaries is prepared.

He also said that the department will investigate and strict actions will be taken against all the faulty beneficiaries in the district. He said that due to the inclusion of such faulty beneficiaries, not only the supply of the department is disrupted but many poor families couldn’t take benefits from the government schemes that are actually meant for them.

Daimary, who is also the State Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), asked the officials of the department to restart the work of toilet construction, which was stopped due to the recent GST implementation. He also asked them to ensure quality works during the implementation of all the government schemes.