According to sources, the duo went to feed their pair of bullocks water from a big public pond nearby and accidently slipped into the deep end of the big pond and consequently drowned in the pond.

Rituparna was studying in class six at Harhi Girls High School while Palash was studying in class two at No. 52 Tinigaon Primary School. The heart-rending incident has created deep sadness in the entire Dhakuakhana area.