Brother, sister drown; father kills self
Correspondent
DHEMAJI, July 28 - In a tragic incident, two children of the same family of Dhakuakhana Gowalgaon under Dhakuakhana Police Station, drowned on July 25. They were identified as Palash Boruah (9) and Rituparna Boruah (12), the son and daughter respectively of Paresh Boruah of Dhakuakhana Gowalgaon, who also committed suicide the same night after the demise of his children.
According to sources, the duo went to feed their pair of bullocks water from a big public pond nearby and accidently slipped into the deep end of the big pond and consequently drowned in the pond.
Rituparna was studying in class six at Harhi Girls High School while Palash was studying in class two at No. 52 Tinigaon Primary School. The heart-rending incident has created deep sadness in the entire Dhakuakhana area.