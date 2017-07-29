Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Virendra Mittal told The Assam Tribune that the district administration was preparing a master plan to carry out a massive campaign to improve health and hygiene standards in tea estates under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from the second week of August next.

Mittal said that as part of the campaign under IEC (Information, Education, Communication) activities head, the administration has decided to make a documentary on the steps to be taken by the garden authorities and the daily task to be followed by the workers to maintain cleanliness to have a hygienic environment in the labour quarters.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the documentary, to be of about 30-minute duration, is being planned to be made in the Sadri by involving people from the tea workers’ community to make it more easier and simple for them to understand the need for having cleanliness and sanitation in their homes for improving their health conditions.

“By making the short film in the language the tea workers speak, we hope to get an extra boost in achieving our objective fast,” Mittal said.

He said the process for making the documentary has begun with talks being held with representatives of different organisations of tea workers and students.

The Deputy Commissioner said that administration has selected 40 persons, mostly youths, from across 86 tea estates in the district, who are being given training on cleanliness and health and hygiene tips to be followed by the workers.

Mittal said these 40 persons will be master trainers and they will train workers selected from each garden to propagate the campaign. He said as per the plan, the aim is to have one ‘Swachdoot’ (Cleanliness and sanitation ambassador) in each labour line of the gardens.

The DC said that the campaign will be an ongoing one till the goal was achieved. He said to make the campaign a competitive one, the administration has planned to give awards (certificates) to the first 20 or 30 gardens that could become 100 per cent open defecation free (ODF).

Mittal said the competitive element is expected to push the garden managements to boost their efforts and hasten the process of becoming total ODF. He said the administration has held meetings with all stakeholders of the tea industry in the district since early this month to discuss about the implementation about the campaign.

Mittal said on August 5, Unicef will organise an interaction among the tea gardens’ stakeholders of Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in Jorhat to discuss about ways to boost the Swachh Bharat campaign in tea gardens.