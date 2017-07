Mentok peak scaled



GUWAHATI, July 28 - Manash Barooah, Bhaskar Baruah and Naro Ronghangpi of Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) have scaled the 6250ft Mentok Kangri Peak. Manash and Bhaskar reached the peak yesterday while Naro attained the target today. The AMA team left the city on July 19. AMA celebrated its golden jubilee year on Thursday, informed AMA president Satyen Sarma in a release.