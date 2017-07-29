Teams like Mohammedan Sporting Club, Kolkata; South East Frontier Railway, Jharkhand; ASEB, Guwahati; Assam Police Blues, Guwahati; Nabajyoti Club, Guwahati; Kamrupa FC, Guwahati; APRO, Guwahati; Eleven Star, Bongaigaon; Oil India Duliajan; Jaraguri FC, Kokrajhar; IRBN Charaimari; Gorkha Regiment, Baranashi and Lajong XI, Shillong have confirmed their participation, informed Bikash Bhattacharjya, joint secretary of the organising club.

This year Oil India, Noida (UP) and NRL Guwahati, have agreed to offer Rs 5 lakh and 2 lakh respectively to the organisers.

The club which is into its Golden-Jubilee year will hoist 50 flags during the inaugural function of the Naruram Barman tournament, stated a release.