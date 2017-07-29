Karate camp



GUWAHATI, July 28 - The Lachit Sangha Karate-Do Association has organised a two-day summer camp on July 26 and 27 at its own premises here. Sensei S Donald Tyson from Chennai will impart training to the participants. He has also conducted an examination for upgradation of Black-Belt, stated a release. The successful candidates are: Chandra Bhuyan (North Lakhimpur, 3rd dan), Anjan Baruah (Guwahati, 3rd dan), Nipan Bhuyan (Rangia, 2nd dan), Mridul Haque (Guwahati, 2nd dan), Safique Jamal (Guwahati, 2nd dan), Pritam Bordoloi (Jorhat, 2nd dan), Gautam Das (Guwahati, 1st dan), Nayan Das (Guwahati, 1st dan).