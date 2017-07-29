Udit also cruised into the U-14 summit clash where he will face Nikhil Niranjan of Karnataka tomorrow.

In the girls U-14 singles final, unseeded Assam girl Ishika Chakma caused a major upset to win the title by defeating Hrudaya Shah of Maharashtra in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

In a brief prize distribution ceremony, former player Col Mridul Barkakati distributed the trophies and the certificates in presence of AATA officials Ankush Dutta and Swapnil Borthakur.

Today’s results: (Boys U-16, S/F) 2nd seed Udit Gogoi (AS) bt 4th seed Nikhil T Niranjan (KA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-1. (Girls U-14 final) Ishika Chakma (AS) bt Top seed Hrudaya K Shah (MH) 6-0, 6-1 (Upset). (Girls U-16 final) 3rd seed Sanya Singh (MH) bt 4th seed Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) 6-3, 6-4. (Boys U-16 final) 2nd seed Udit Gogoi (AS) bt Top seed Kavin Mrugesh Patel (GJ) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 (Upset). (Boys U-16 doubles, Final) Top seed Aarya Zaveri (GJ)/Kavin M Patel (GJ) bt 2nd seed Udit Gogoi (AS)/Vansh Bhagtani (GJ) 6-2, 6-3.