

GMDA chairman Dhiren Baruah and Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita inaugurating the 24th National Strength Lifting Championship, organised by the Assam Strength Lifting Association, in Guwahati, on Friday. – AT Photo GMDA chairman Dhiren Baruah and Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita inaugurating the 24th National Strength Lifting Championship, organised by the Assam Strength Lifting Association, in Guwahati, on Friday. – AT Photo

The championship, organised by the Assam Sports Association and Assam Strength Lifting Association, was inaugurated by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority chairman Dhiren Baruah. Rangia MLA and organising body chairman Bhabesh Kalita, senior SBI official PVSLN Murty, Strength Lifting Federation of India president Babul Bikash Pattanabis, organising body official Bishnuram Nunisa were also present on the occasion.

Altogether 730 lifters from 24 States and one union territory are taking part in the championship.