

Players in action on the opening day of the 9th Mini National Roll Ball Championship, organised by the Assam Roll Ball Association, at Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday. – AT Photo

Inaugurating the championship for both boys and girls, Chief Minister Sonowal said that in order to reach the zenith of success in sports one has to work hard. Moreover, one needs to be disciplined and dedicated and needs to pursue his or her vocation with utmost dedication.

The Chief Minister also thanked Raju Dave for popularising the game in the country.

Member Secretary of the State Level Advisory Committee for Sports and Youth Welfare Lakhya Konwar, Principal Secretary Home LS Changsan, Commissioner and Secretary Sports and Youth Welfare Ashutosh Agnihotri along with a host of sportspersons were also present on the occasion.

Today’s group league match results: (Boys) Assam bt Gujarat 8-0, Tamil Nadu bt Karnataka 4-1, Rajasthan bt Jharkhand 10-0, Uttar Pradesh bt Manipur 4-0, Gujarat bt Odisha 3-0, Haryana bt Karnataka 7-0, Kerala by Telangana 1-0, Pondicherry bt Odisha 3-0, Chattisgarh bt Pondicherry 3-2, Assam bt Pondicherry 10-0. (Girls) Assam bt Jharkhand 5-0.