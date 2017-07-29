In his inaugural address, Acharya said a healthy population is an essential element of inclusive development and nation-building. Universal access to minimum and quality health care is not only a social necessity but also an imperative for economic growth and prosperity, Acharya said.

The Governor said the teachers and the doctors are the most respected persons in the society. The cause of the doctors and teachers are always close to my heart, he added.

While underscoring that achievers must be givers, the Governor pointed that empowered people must explore ways and means to address the challenges of the society without involving the Government.