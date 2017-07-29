Former chief minister and MNF chief Zoramthanga, while addressing party workers at the party office here, said the NGO Coordination Committee’s appeal was supported by his party and the MNF wanted the NGO Coordination Committee to pursue the issue.

Zoramthanga also said the party supported the demand of the NGO Coordination Committee that Fisheries Minister BD Chakma should be sacked for his alleged “anti-government and anti-Mizo” activities.

He claimed that the MNF during peace talks with the Government of India had demanded that the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), which was imposed upon the people of Mizoram and was created without the consent of the Mizo people, should be scrapped.

“The Centre refused to scrap the CADC as it was created by the Parliament with a constitutional amendment as it felt that it should send wrong signals to the people of the country,” he said.

He said the MNF still demands that the CADC should be scrapped.

There are two Assembly constituencies – Tuichawng and West Tuipui – from where BD Chakma and former minister Nihar Kanti Chakma, both belonging to the ruling Congress, won the seats respectively in 2013 Assembly polls. – PTI