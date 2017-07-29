Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh informed this in a reply to a question raised by opposition Congress MLA RK Imo in the ongoing Assembly session on Friday.

A check post to check foreigners’ influx was set up at Moreh, a commercial town bordering Myanmar, in 1968, but it was re-designated as immigration check post in November 2014, Singh informed the House. The border fencing between border pillars no. 78 and no. 81 at Moreh is yet to be completed due to certain factors, Singh said.

Similarly three check posts for foreigners were set up at Imphal Airport in Imphal West district, Mao in Senapati district and Jiribam in Jiribam district and these have been functioning since January 2011, he added.

Expressing serious concern over the issue, he said the State Government is committed to protect the interest of the indigenous people of the State.

Meanwhile replying to a question by opposition member K Meghachandra on the present status of the three bills which were passed earlier in the State Assembly in connection with the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Manipur, the Chief Minister said the Central Government intimated that the assent to bill namely ‘The Protection of Manipur People Bill No 16 of 2015’ was withheld by the President.