Students pelted police with stones, injuring one policeman. One car was also damaged.

Urging students to eschew violence, Biren Singh said: “The Government is fully committed to protecting the interest of the indigenous peoples. Instead of taking to the streets, the students should come to hold talks. Like the Congress Government, this BJP-led Government is all for the protection of the interests of the indigenous people.”

The Government had earlier clarified that the FIRs are not meant for arresting the students but the protesters paid it no heed.

The students have been out in the streets demanding reservation of MLA seats in at least eight constituencies where the population of the outsiders is huge.

The Kangleipak Students’ Association, which is backing the movement, says that outsiders should not be permitted to contest elections in Manipur. Students had tried to storm the Assembly, now in session, on Thursday prompting the administration to deploy heavily-armed policemen in all key areas. – IANS