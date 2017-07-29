Delivering his lecture yesterday in the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lecture Series organised annually by the IIM Shillong, Nair said India, unfortunately, still follows some of the archaic British rules. “We need to stop using such archaic rules and always keep an eye on those working down the hierarchy,” he stated.

He said there is lot of negativism in the Indians’ approach to problem solving due to the existence of such archaic rules. “There has to be structural and behavioural changes in the way we approach a challenge. The passion to deliver has to be inculcated and it will only come under the guidance of a strong leadership,” he added.

Nair further stated that due to such approaches the country lacks indigenous products that are renowned globally. “Most of the Indian products are made with the help of borrowed technologies, just to capture markets,” Nair said.

The former ISRO chairman said the ISRO’s “dream plan” is to send a manned mission to space in the years to come. He, however, said having a space station is not something the ISRO is interested in. Observing that the Indian universities must invest more in research, Nair said the Indian students are these days interested in “softcore technologies” rather than being interested in “hardcore technologies”. “88 per cent of the IIT graduates opt for MBA degrees these days,” he added.