NSF president Christopher Ltu told media persons recently that the Federation decided to strictly enforce ILP in the State along with the State Government to check influx of illegal immigrants, especially from neighbouring countries.

The NSF has also demanded that the Dimapur area be brought under the purview of ILP as this commercial town has become a hub of illegal immigrants.

In this connection, the Federation will constitute a committee on ILP to coordinate with the State Government and bring out a blueprint on the matter. It has also asked the Government to make strong mechanism in all entry points so as to effectively check the influx of immigrants.

Ltu said the NSF would intensify crack down on ILP defaulters through its units in coordination with the district administrations.

Another thrust area of the organisation is human resource development by streamlining system in schools and educational institutions and strictly implementing programmes and schemes such as free textbooks, uniforms and Mid-Day Meal.

The NSF has also asked the Higher Education Department to look into the marking system in line with other States stating that Naga students are being deprived due to low marking system. All seats in technical and allied sectors be given to Naga students of Nagaland, it demanded.

The Federation further took strong exception to rampant backdoor appointments in several departments despite a ban on the such practice since June 6 last year. It has asked the Government to do away with all backdoor appointments.

Also, the NSF will take up the issue of deplorable road condition in the State.

On the Naga political issue, Ltu said the NSF, since its inception, was apolitical in nature and that it would continue to work towards that till honourable and acceptable solution is hammered out.