



The Governor presented a shawl and a pineapple, signifying the famed Pineapple Festival of Nagaland, to the new President on the occasion, a Raj Bhavan release said today.

On the invitation of the Governor, the President gave an assurance to include Nagaland in his 2017-18 itinerary.

During his official visit to the national capital, Acharya also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Dr Mahesh Sharma. The Governor discussed various issues related to the States of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh with them.