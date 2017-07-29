Altogether 25 leading farmers from Fatasimul block, Silbori forest range under Mangaldai Wildlife Division participated in the training programme, where 20 scientists from HRS and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kahikuchi, were associated as resource persons.

The participants were trained in current prospects of good agricultural practices, integrated nutrient and water management, nursery raising and propagation techniques, production technology and management practices, integrated pest and disease management, technology for commercial production and overview of organic farming.

At the valedictory function the participants were given certificates, training kits, horticultural kits and saplings.