The accused – Ramesh Poddar (57), Sukanta Deb (51) and Ramendra Mohan Sarkar (64) – were earlier arrested by the CBI. They had allegedly opened a company called Ramel Industry Limited, with its head office at Barasat in Bengal.

“The main office of the company in Assam was opened at Lumding. They had collected over Rs 30 core from investors in the State, mainly in areas like Lumding, Patharkand, Barpeta, Badarpur etc., between 2007 and 2013. They had fled after shutting office in 2013,” BIEO investigating officer of the case Prafulla Barman said. Countrywide, the company had collected nearly Rs 2,700 crore.

“We got their production warrant and brought them here yesterday. They were produced before the court today and remanded to three days’ custody,” the IO said.

The BIEO had earlier arrested four persons from Lumding in connection with the case. They are Ashish Ghosh, Subhash Dey, Samir Bordoloi and Sanjoy Ghosh.

The BIEO is looking for four/five more people involved in the scam.